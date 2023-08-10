It is a battle at the box office this Friday, with Viacom 18 and director Amrit Rai’s OMG 2 taking on Anil Sharma and Zee Studios’ Gadar 2. Trade experts seem to think Gadar has an edge.

Producer and trade analyst Girish Johar says, “Between both the releases, Gadar 2 is miles ahead of OMG2 not only in terms of promotions but also screens, advance ticket sales, hype amongst the audiences and overall craze as well. I feel that team OMG 2 are smartly underplaying the film as they got their censor clearances late, and also they are confident of their product. They fully understand it will eventually do the talking at the box office. So they are not going overboard; they are not over-hyping the film. It is expected to near the double-digit start.”

As for Gadar 2, Johar feels it is bound for glory. “Gadar 2 team is going all-out, and which is probably the best thing to do with a film like this. Sunny Deol fans have clearly gone berserk and the audiences simply can’t wait to watch the film. Despite being a non-holiday, its start is expected to be in the range of Rs 25 crores plus. I only hope and pray that both the films do well and extract maximum box office results from this Independence Day weekend.”

Box office analyst Atul Mohan agrees with Johar. He says, “Gadar 2 has surged ahead of OMG 2, thanks to aggressive on-ground promotions. The delay in OMG2’s censorship process has inadvertently provided Gadar 2 with a distinct advantage. With a strong buzz in the mass belt, Gadar 2 boasts of impressive advance bookings, especially in single-screen theatres. Meanwhile, OMG2 is gradually gaining traction in upscale multiplexes.”

However, Mohan feels there is still room for the two films to surprise the audience. “While Gadar 2 clearly dominates on opening day, the real test will be in the subsequent days as audience reactions unfold. The upcoming weekend, enhanced by a boosted box office on Independence Day on Tuesday, holds promise for both films. Historical data from the pre-pandemic era shows that even average films have performed exceptionally well on Independence Day.”

Maharashtra’s prominent film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi says, “Both Gadar 2 and OMG2 are second instalments of very popular films. Gadar, of course, was historic. OMG, too, was a cult film that was very well-received. I am pretty hopeful that both the films will complement each other fabulously at the box office and enable a scenario where they can cater to very different audiences and mindsets, bring footfalls into theatres and build on the momentum created by Mission: Impossible 7 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

