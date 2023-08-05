While all eyes are set on the clash of titans, Gadar 2 vs OMG 2, there’s another biggie arriving ahead of the Independence Day holiday. It’s none other than superstar Rajinikanth coming to set the big screens on fire with his pan-India biggie, Jailer. Now, the latest we learnt about the film is the actor’s salary and the total production budget. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film belongs to the action thriller genre with a dose of black comedy in it. It marks Rajini’s comeback after two years, as he was last seen in 2021’s Annaatthe and is scheduled to release on 10th August. Even though the buzz is not as high as expected, the film is still expected to open big at the box office, especially in Tamil Nadu.

As we’re coming closer to Jailer’s release, some exciting rumours about the film are doing rounds. The latest one suggests that Rajinikanth has charged a massive sum of 110 crores as his remuneration. As the actor has already charged over 100 crores per film in the past, this news is believable.

It is also learnt that the total budget of Jailer is 225 crores. So if calculated, Rajinikanth has taken a massive chunk of 48.88% of the film’s cost as his fee. Isn’t that crazy?

Meanwhile, in the recently released showcase of Jailer, Rajinikanth aka ‘Tiger’ Muthuval Pandian looks badass and is presented as a no-nonsense guy. As his son goes missing, the veteran policeman stops at nothing to find his son and kills anyone who dares harm his family.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and others.

