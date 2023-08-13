Selena Gomez has been blessing our social media feed with some great lewks, and this time, she has put on a vibrant orange outfit which will make burn you with the hotness that she oozes out in it. The singer finally fixed things with her friend Francia Raisa and went out for dinner on Friday night! Scroll below to get the deets.

The Rare Beauty founder is an inspiration for many with the way she embraces her flaws, encourages others to do the same, and preaches mental health and wellbeing. She had been in the news for quite some time now, including the online feud between her and Hailey Bieber fans, then her romance rumours with Zayn Malik, but she is having the best of her time.

Selena Gomez took to her official Instagram handle on Saturday to share a few snaps of her in a vivacious orange ensemble. She sported an orange corset top showcasing her busty cleav*ge as she clicked her selfies. In one of the pictures, she could be seen from her waist up, where she threw in an orange leather jacket on top as she posed for the photoshoot with a white background. The Only Murders In The Building star kept her look very sleek and clean.

Selena Gomez accessorised her bright ensemble with a dainty-looking diamond choker and gold hoop earrings, which went perfectly with her classy look and balanced everything really well.

Selena opted bronzed look with sheer foundation to avoid cakey makeup. Gomez had soft smokey eyes perfectly curled with loads of mascara. Her thick luscious eyebrows were also well groomed with just the right amount of blush on the cheeks. For her lips, she went for a bronze-coloured lip shade very much coordinated with her outfit and the theme of her look.

Selena Gomez made sure the view of her outfit stays absolutely clear as she tied her hair in a sleek bun with a middle partition. The singer is simply oozing out raw s*xiness in her snaps, and it is hypnotising.

Check out the pictures here:

