Dakota Johnson, aka Anastasia Steele of the Fifty Shades trilogy where gets hot and heavy with Jamie Dornan’s Christian Grey; she might not lead a raunchy life like that in reality, but she sure lives by the edge when it comes to fashion. She once went braless in one of the events of her film Fifty Shades Darker; keep scrolling to get a glimpse of her look as we decode it slowly!

The actress’ fame and popularity after appearing in this erotic trilogy, although many criticised and claimed that she and Jamie lacked chemistry, their films did fairly well at the box office. The fashion game, both on and off-screen, was absolutely on-point.

The throwback picture of Dakota Johnson that we have come across on Pinterest is from the time when her Fifty Shades Darker came out, and the actress could be seen wearing a n*de pink coloured straight gown with a plunging neckline and criss-cross detailing at the back. The floor-length gown with the backless feature almost gave the actress a n*p-slip by the way she posed in front of the camera.

The monochrome-coloured dress did not have any other detailing in it and perfectly went with the skin tone of the actress. Dakota Johnson sported a pair of earrings and a statement ring on one of her fingers to accessorise her look.

Johnson kept the look very minimal yet very chic, and for makeup, she chose to sport a sheer foundation with a peachy blush on he cheeks. Dakota, most of the time, sports a bang hairstyle, but this time she avoided it and went for a mid-parted half-clipped hairstyle flowing with her look. Apart from that, she also had creamy shades on her eye with loads of mascara, and for her lips, she broke the monotony and painted them in red, adding a dash of colour to her otherwise muted look.

Check out her picture here:

