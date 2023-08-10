American actress Megan Fox is one of Hollywood’s most renowned names, especially in the fashion industry. She is known for her sultry fashion choice and has often been in the news for her sensuous, bold and unique outfits. The ‘Transformers’ actress was all over the news after her controversial photoshoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover went viral.

Megan debuted in the film industry with ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’ in 2004 and later she broke into the limelight when she starred in the action film ‘Transformers’ alongside Shia Labeouf and played his love interest Mikaela Banes.

Megan Fox never misses an opportunity to grab headlines with her public appearances and carry herself with such finesse that it’s commendable. From exposing her busty cleav*ge to flaunting her green eyes and toned legs, Megan surely knows how to grab eyeballs, especially in showbiz.

Megan Fox is quite popular among fans on social media, with over 21 million followers on Instagram. She often takes to the photo-sharing platform and gives a sneak peek into her fashion style by sharing sultry photos of herself. And, out of those photos on social media, one can surely spot a number of steamy pictures in see-through dresses, be it a Mugler or others, some of which had created a stir online.

Today, we have listed down the top 5 most talked about sheer outfits of Megan Fox.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

For this look, Megan chose an ombré, orange covered yet see-through, long-sleeve gown that gave a perfect shape to her figure with vertical stripes. The actress’ nipple covers were clearly visible through the dress so were the high-waisted underwear which she wore underneath it.

This look, from the Billboard Music Awards in 2021, saw Megan don a piece from Mugler’s spring/summer 2021 collection. The dress was reminiscent of a cutout one-piece swimsuit along with a sheer tulle skirt attached on the bottom. It was a perfect head-turner for the event.

Megan Fox chose this completely sheer Thierry Mugler dress to the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet. The diva’s bedazzled thong was paired perfectly with the mesmerizing lines of rhinestones adorning the garment that completed her sultry look for the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

This time it was even more special as Megan was out with Machine Gun Kelly as they attended the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party together. The 37-year-old actress wore a fishnet dress covered in subtle sparkles that revealed her black panties and bandeau bra underneath. The overlay had a single shoulder strap design with long sleeves and thigh-high slit in the skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

In this photoshoot by photographer Cibelle Levi, Megan was seen posing in sheer piece revealing her underwear. The actress gave that perfect sensuous vibe by accessorizing only with purple butterfly appliqués everywhere along with a shiny pointy silver manicure and white pedicure.

Which sheer look of Megan Fox did you love best? Let us know in the comments.

