Angelina Jolie has indeed defied all age-related myths with her timeless beauty and toned body. She has been in the industry since the 90s, when she established herself as a leading lady. Well, 90s was a different era, as we got to watch Jolie embracing her beauty in her 20s and giving us some amazing performances to cherish. Her fashion sense has been top-notch ever since and today, we are here to talk about a look with which the actress proved that she is a s*xy Barbie, who is here to slay.

With the massive buzz around the latest film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, we cannot help but revisit some doll looks carried with perfection by some Hollywood divas. As the movie has crossed the $1 billion mark, we have also brought a billion-dollar look slayed by none other than Angie.

From the movies to fashion, the 90s was indeed an iconic era. The fashion trends have returned in the 2020s and we all are digging the decades-old looks. Back in the day, even Angelina Jolie channeled her inner Barbie as she pulled off a stunning pink look. Seemingly for a shoot, the actress slipped into a two-piece set, which included a beautiful bralette and a seamless skirt.

The pink checked bralette featured a halter neck detail, sweetheart neckline and wired cups that accented the Eternals star’s b**bs. She paired it with a matching ultra-mini skirt making the overall look chic, cute, and s*xy. Angelina Jolie did not forget to flaunt her toned and tanned body, posing under the sun.

She looked no less than the plastic doll as she opted for a nude base for her flawless skin with matching rose pink lipstick. The Mr and Mrs Smith star tied her hair in a neat ponytail and ditched accessories to complete her look. Check out her pictures from Twitter here:

Angelina Jolie wearing pink in 90s pic.twitter.com/U1qLDlSb2o — Angelina Jolie 🌍 (@joliestweet) March 31, 2017

Do you also agree that Angelina Jolie looked no less than a Barbie in these pictures? Let us know in the space below.

