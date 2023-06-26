Miley Cyrus is among the most fearless celebrities in the world. From being a teen pop star and actress to talking her heart out, Miley has proved she is one of the most influential music sensations. Not only with her statements but also with her outfits, the Flowers singer had established her bold image. Talking about bold, the singer once left everyone go crazy as she donned a stunning sheer black mesh bodysuit with some under-cloth detailings.

Miley was just a teenager when she began her journey in showbiz with her Disney show Hannah Montana. She soon became a teen idol, inspiring millions to follow their musical dream.

Unlike many other artists, Miley Cyrus has often mentioned how she was a wild child during her teenage years. When she was 15, Miley went n*ked and hid her body with a satin sheet for a magazine, proving that she does not shy away from showing off her body. In 2020, the singer arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Festival wearing a stunning black mesh bodysuit.

The full-sleeved bodysuit by Mugler left very little to the imagination as Miley hid her assets with some flowy under-cloth detailings. The mesh pattern went through her hot bod to her sleeves and legs, making her look s*xy every inch as she flaunted her bikini line and cl*avage. The Party In The U.S.A. star added a pair of matching heels to her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

She accessorised the look with a heavy diamond choker and multiple bracelets. Her accessories also included thick metal hoops and several stone-studded rings. Coming to her makeup, Miley Cyrus opted for a vibrant one while giving her look a colour pop with blood-red lipstick. Her metallic eye makeup added the extra glam, while her blonde short hairdo made it funky like never before.

