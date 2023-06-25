Selena Gomez is keeping it real and we all cannot get over that. The singer has always been in the public eye and the pressure of staying perfect is a very known fact in the industry. Despite the unrealistic body standards prevailing in todays’ showbiz, Selena is indeed staying real, flaunting her marks and her latest post is proof of that.

It is safe to say that Sel has been in the music and television industry forever. She began her career by starring in the kids’ show Barney and Friends from 2002 to 2004. Sel further went on to similar gigs before venturing into the music industry. When she signed Wizards of Waverly Place, she also worked on its original soundtrack.

Selena Gomez is the most followed woman on Instagram with over 424 million followers. While she was recently busy filming in Paris, she is now seemingly enjoying some time in the outdoors. Taking to her Instagram stories, Selena recently took breaths away with her stunning monokini look.

In the photo, the Wolves singer was spotted wearing a black sleeveless monokini with a cutout on its back. She sat on the deck of a boat, on a grey mat, as she soaked in the sun. Selena Gomez flaunted her makeup-free skin in the sun and accessorised her look with a pair of thick gold hoops. As she was seemingly drenched, she must have returned from a good swim.

While Sel looked s*xy as ever, giving away a s*nsual pose, it was her showing off her real skin that won our hearts. Sel did not shy away from revealing her stretch marks and pigmented areas. The singer also owned her curves like a goddess motivating others to love their own skin.

Selena Gomez soaks up the sun in new photo. pic.twitter.com/GWsRCj3fqn — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 25, 2023

On her personal front, it has been a while since Selena Gomez is making headlines owing to her personal life. Earlier this year, she became a victim of online hate for putting up some weight and later was allegedly in an online feud with Hailey Bieber. However, she dismissed the rumours about the feud and asked her fans to stop mocking Hailey. Amid all this, she was also reportedly spotted going out on a date with Zayn Malik.

Meanwhile, let us know your views on Selena’s look in the space below.

