Margot Robbie is busy promoting her upcoming film Barbie by Greta Gerwig, and the actress is in full Barbie mode as she steps out for the film’s press event. She is a stunner, and there has never been a shred of doubt at that she is once again looking gorgeous in this new look which we are about to decode, so stick to the end of the article to get the deets and take a look at the latest pictures of the actress.

Margot will be seen in the iconic role of Mattel doll, something that has been a part of almost every kid while growing up, and hence the hype for the live-action movie is off the charts. However, it did receive some backlash for casting Ryan Gosling in the role of Ken; apart from that, it is filled with some amazing talents and popular faces.

Margot Robbie is all set to kickstart the press tour for the film Barbie, and her choice of outfit could not have been more perfect. The official Instagram page of the Greta Gerwig directorial has shared pictures of the actress in an absolutely gorgeous matte pink ensemble, and it just steals your heart. The Aussie actress was wearing a pastel pink coloured bralette top paired with a pleated mini skirt of the same colour.

Margot Robbie kept the entire look single-toned as she paired her outfit with a pair of open-toed, pink heels and a purse of the same shade hanging on her right arm. Her long lustrous golden blonde hair was parted in the middle flowing down her shoulders had some pretty curls. For accessories, she sported a pair of small earrings and white-rimmed sunglasses. She took her Barbie-themed look up a notch by posing next to a pink-coloured vintage convertible as she showcased her toned s*xy legs. For makeup, she went for a full-coverage one with matte pink lips and

The entire picture looked so surreal and seemed straight out of the Barbie world, with a clear blue sky in the background and the greenery around it. Here are pictures of Margot Robbie; take a look at it.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led Barbie are slated to hit the theatres on July 21st, and till then, for more fashion updates on the star of the film, stay tuned to Koimoi!

