Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in leading roles, is all set to release in July. The cast and crew of the movie have spilled little to no information about the plot, and it’s creating more thrill than ever. The newest international poster of the flick recently started making rounds on the internet, and well, it’s not sitting right with the viewers. Its French tagline has become controversial, and to know more about it, scroll on.

Margot plays the role of (main) Barbie in the film, and Ryan plays her love interest, Ken. The story will apparently revolve around the protagonist’s balance between her fictional and real world.

The French version of the poster of Barbie features Margot Robbie dolled up in her statement pink dress, looking as pretty as ever. She’s sitting on the shoulder of Ryan Gosling, who is flaunting his abs in an unbuttoned striped shirt. The tagline in French on the poster says, “Elle peut tout faire. Lui, c’est juste Ken.” The literal translation of it is – “She can do everything. He’s just Ken.” But interestingly, it has a double meaning to it as well. Ken in French also means ‘f*ck’ and this is where the problem has begun!

As per the NSFW translation, the tagline means, “She knows how to do everything. He just knows how to f*ck.” Whether the makers of Margot Robbie starrer Barbie made an honest mistake or they knew about it already is hard to say. But what’s obvious is that the netizens are not letting this translation error go. They have taken their thoughts to Twitter.

Take A look:

French twitter losing its mind right now because they translated the Barbie poster literally and accidentally made a pun that reads ‘She knows how to do everything. He just knows how to f*ck.’ https://t.co/jGSgJIrr3F — Mathilde Merouani (@MathildeMerwani) June 16, 2023

As per The Hollywood Life, what’s more interesting is the fact that the French word ‘Ken’s’ translation in English as ‘F*ck’ is quite common among the youth in the nation. It could have been ignored as an error but here’s what’s making netizens suspicious. The first part of the English tagline reads, “Barbie is everything,” and its proper translation in French is “Barbie est tout.” But the makers chose “Peut tout faire”, meaning “Barbie can do anything.”

Well, why did the makers need to tweak the tagline for the French version of the poster?

Let us know if you think this entire fiasco is an honest confusion or a gimmick and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

