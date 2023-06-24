Ahn Hyo Seop is indeed among the most popular K-drama stars in the world. With his art and dedication, the actor has proved how no role is difficult for him to bring to life. While not only roles but the actor also knows how to take breaths away with his hotness in any piece of clothing. He once did so looking as s*xy as ever in a stone-studded pair of pants.

Hyo Seop, who also goes by Hyo-seop, began his acting career when he was just 20 years old. The actor made his debut with the MBC drama Splash Splash Love and further went on to star in several more, including Abyss, Lovers of the Red Sky, Still 17, and the most popular one, Business Proposal.

After leaving millions amazed with his on-screen chemistry with Kim Sejeon in Business Proposal, the actor is now spreading his charm in Dr Romantics 3. Talking about charm, Ahn Hyo Seop once turned model for the July 2021 issue of Allure Korea Magazine and left many struggling to catch a breath.

The actor donned a white vest as he flaunted his chiseled collar bones and muscular arms. Ahn Hyo Seop looked no less than a piece of art in the monochrome picture as he stood against a wall giving away the s*xiest pose possible. The now 28-year-old star paired the vest with a sparkly stone-studded pair of pants with funky chain detailing in the front.

While he looked smoking hot, as if he came straight from a gym with a pumped-up lean physique, the actor’s expressive eyes did the rest of the work. His messy hairstyle added to his charismatic energy and how.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 안효섭 Ahn Hyo Seop Fans Community (@ahnhyoseop_ifans)

Let us know your views on Ahn Hyo Seop’s look in the comments.

