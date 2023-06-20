Ahn Hyo Seop is indeed among the South Korean A-list celebrities who enjoy a massive fan following. Over the years, the actor has proved his acting mettle but his global fame came with the 2022 show Business Proposal. Soon after the show, the actor gave a glimpse of his more relaxed side as he turned model for a magazine and left his fans feeling weak in the knees.

Hyo Seop (aka Hyo-seop) began acting when he was just 20 years old with the MBC drama Splash Splash Love. The actor further went on to star in a number of shows, including Abyss, Still 17, Lovers of the Red Sky, Dr Romantics 2, Business Proposal and Dr Romantics 3.

Apart from his acting, Ahn Hyo Seop is also known for his lean body and s*xy looks. As he turned model for Dazed magazine last year, he made sure to leave his fans struggling for breath. The 28-year-old star donned Calvin Klein from head to toe as he showcased his chiseled body.

For one of the pictures, Hyo Seop wore a white vest with CK’s signature logo on it and gave everyone a glimpse of his muscular arms. He leaned on a grey sofa, s*ducing his fans, while his expressive eyes did the rest of the work. His perfectly messed up hair and glowing skin added to the snap’s hotness.

Another picture saw the Business Proposal star wearing the brand’s signature denim shirt, partially buttoned, through which we could have a good look at his abs. As he paired the shirt with a pair of jeans in a darker shade, he gave a glimpse of his printed CK briefs.

Ahn Hyo Seop for Dazed Korea wearing Calvin Klein pic.twitter.com/kBJvS5IDfH — † (@PHEAUXCOUTURE) April 27, 2022

