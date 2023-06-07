Selena Gomez was head over heels in love with Justin Bieber during their long-time on and off relationship. The duo had written songs for each other, when in love and when heartbroken. Unfortunately, they were not the endgame and the Baby singer finally settled with supermodel Hailey Baldwin. But remember when Sel said she’s beyond done with her ex-boyfriend? Scroll below for more details!

Jelena, as their fans call them, began dating somewhere around 2009-2010. They broke up multiple times during their on and off relationship till 2018 and even tried to move on with different people. Selena attended Justin’s father’s marriage as they looked all happy and the next thing we know is they had called it quits. Within 2 months, JB was engaged to Hailey Baldwin, leaving their massive fanclub upset and sobbing.

Selena Gomez reportedly dated Zedd in 2015 while working on music together. On the other hand, Justin Bieber was spotted kissing Hailey Baldwin for the first time in St. Barts in December. The news surely left the Rare Beauty owner fuming, who in January 2016 said she’s so done with her ex-boyfriend.

Selena Gomez told Rolling Stone, “Honestly, what I would love to be printed is that I am so beyond done with talking about that and him. I honestly am so done. I care about his health and well-being. But I can’t do it anymore”

She went on to confess that she was “so exhausted” talking about Justin.

If one remembers, around the same time, Justin Bieber moved on with Sofia Richie, which led to a massive backlash from their fans. Following this, Selena Gomez was even embroiled in a social media war as JB threatened fans to make his account private because of all the hate.

Selena is currently rumoured to be dating Zayn Malik, but there remains no confirmation regarding the same.

