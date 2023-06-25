Alexandra Daddario is one gorgeous woman, and her beauty is unprecedented all over the world. Her perfect features, hypnotising eyes and hourglass physique have captured everyone’s hearts. While we have been time and again mesmerised by the diva’s sartorial picks, today, we are obsessed with this one particular look where she stunned us all in a blazer-ish wrap dress. Scroll on as we decode her look.

During the promotion of Baywatch, Alexandra served one fab look after the other. At one such event in 2017, the actress amazed us all with her grace and elegance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the Baywatch Berlin Photocall, Alexandra Daddario wore a stunning black Dsquared2 dress that gave a wrap cum blazer dress vibe. The full-sleeved attire added an elegant touch to the fit while the thigh-high length made everything way more s*xier. The highlight of the dress was obviously the risque plunging neckline that revealed her perfect cl*avage. She apparently ditched her bra and probably went for pasties to avoid any n*p-slip. A Reddit page shared a series of pictures from the actress’s outing that stunned all her fans.

Take A Look:

The upper part of the dress flaunted a crisp collar and buttons on the side that gave it a sharp blazer-esque look. The cinched waist added a great structure to the outfit, giving Alexandra Daddario a chic and delicate look. The lower half of the attire flaunted layers in the middle and boasted a flared skirt look.

There was pocket detailing on the skirt that kept the smart plus feminine vibe of the ensemble intact. The actress made a smart move and ditched all accessories except for a diamond ring. She wore strappy leather heels with cut-out toes and a criss-cross pattern.

The Baywatch actress straightened her hair and parted it from the side, again making her look powerful and beautiful. She went for soft smokey eyes, sun-proof foundation and nude brown lips.

This is a classy, sassy and super chic look that deserves a ten!

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Held A Ciggy In Her Hand While Flashing Her White Bra Underneath A Tank Top, Reminding Everyone That She Is The OG Bada** In Hollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News