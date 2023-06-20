The ‘Baywatch’ babe of everyone’s dreams, the s*x bomb – Alexandra Daddario found it hard to get to know boys in her teenage years. Can you believe that? Strange but true. According to her, she was quite a nerd to get to know boys up close in her teens. Well, read further to know how that transformation happened.

Baywatch is one of the sizzling shows featuring all s*x goddesses along with Dwayne Johnson, The Rock. Alexandra worked very hard to get into shape and become the bedazzled version of herself which created quite a buzz around everywhere.

After Baywatch, Alexandra Daddario got massive attention from the audience and mostly from boys. However, once in a 2017 interview with People, she recalled her teenage years and shared how she couldn’t get to know any boys, but after Baywatch, it was quite the opposite. She had said, “It feels really surreal — as a teenager, I could never really get guys and I was pretty nerdy. Now I feel like I’m getting my revenge by being a Baywatch babe. I’m like, ‘You could have had this and now look at me.'”

At that time, Alexandra Daddario was already dating. But the White Lotus star further added in the conversation what she was looking for in a partner and said, “It’s hard. I just want to date someone nice. Like everyone else, I want to be happy so that’s what I’m looking for.”

When asked how she prepared for her character in Baywatch, Alexandra had revealed, “I had a bad ice cream habit that I cut out, and I did start weight training which was something I had never done before. I was scared of bulking up too much, but it actually made a huge difference in my body and I feel a lot better now. I love the way that [resistance training] makes me feel and look afterwards. It’s helped my posture and if you stand up straight, you look better.”

Well, the Baywatch movie surely made it big for Alexandra Daddario. What do you think?

