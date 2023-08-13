It looks like the drama around Selena Gomez shall continue, irrespective of her indulgence. For a long time, the ‘mean girl’ controversy with Hailey Bieber was flooding the internet. Justin Bieber’s ex-wife was accused of bullying the Only Murders In The Building actress, who later shut down the gossip. The latest scandal concerns rumoured beef with a kidney donor and BFF Francia Raisa. Surprisingly, they were spotted together and below are all the updates you need.

Francia made their differences apparent after she commented on Selena’s statement of calling Taylor Swift her ‘only true friend’ in the industry. Before that, gossip mill reported that their fallout took place because of Gomez’s unhealthy drinking habits post-kidney transplant, which was called out by the How I Met Your Father star.

Selena Gomez teased an outing with Francia Raisa yesterday when she posted pictures of their matching shoes on Instagram. She wrote, “no beef, just salsa”, rubbishing their fallout reports. Pictures have gone viral where the actress could be seen in a black halter neck dress holding Francia’s hand as they stepped out for dinner.

The best friends enjoyed their Friday night at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Selena looked chic as she pulled her hair into a sleek bun. She seemingly wore the shade Joy on her lips from her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty and completed her look with a pair of golden earrings and a sequined bag. Accompanying them was her little sister Gracie.

Netizens reacted to the pictures and called it a publicity stunt. Many even recalled the Hailey Bieber drama.

A user wrote, “She paid her for pr stunt, it’s 2023 we know how it works”

Another commented, “Selena mean girl queen drama” alongside snake emojis.

“totally a pr stunt,” another reacted.

A comment read, “she had no choice….she is trying to save face..”

