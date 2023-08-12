In 2017, Selena Gomez shared an emotional post on Instagram letting her fans and followers know about her kidney transplant. While sharing the news, she also thanked her BFF, ‘How I Met Your Father’ actress Francia Raisa for donating her kidney. However, over the years reports surfaced that all’s not well between the ‘Calm Down’ singer and her donor.

The rumoured tiff reportedly began when the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ actress said Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry. This statement hurt Francia, who simply responded ‘interesting’ to it. Over time Gomez tried to rubbish reports of their fallout, but the negativity refused to die down. But now, the two BFFs have cleared the air once more and revealed where their friendship stands.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa were seen enjoying their Friday night in LA as they dined together at Giorgio Baldi. To the dinner, the ‘Only Murders In The Building’ actress wore a long-sleeved, stripped turtleneck little black dress for the occasion. She accessorized her look with cheetah print sandal heels and a metallic short-shoulder bag that reflected the camera lights. She styled the look with a centre-parted sleek bun set at the nape of her neck, black earrings, red lips, and lightly-winged eyes.

Selena Gomez’s reportedly former BFF, Francia Raisa, looked stunning in olive green leather shorts and a plunging rose gold satin tank top blouse. She matched with the singer by opting for a similar pair of heels and accessorized with a pendant chain and watch.

Post the girls’ night, Sel took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of their matching shoes while on the road. Sharing the same picture in her story, Francia wrote, “No beef, just salsa” She added, “This was not planned.) Check out the picture here:

Earlier this month, Francia Raisa appeared on Josh Peck’s Good Guys podcast and revealed if she was forced to donate her kidney to Selena Gomez. Francia said, “I just felt it in my heart, and I knew, I knew I was a match. No one forced me to do anything. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart.”

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s friendship? Let us know in the comments.

