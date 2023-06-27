Shiloh Pitt is one of Hollywood’s most famous star kids and happens to be the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. She’s often the talk of Tinseltown owing to her good looks, and a while ago, her dance video literally broke the internet with her killer moves. On to the series of new events, Shiloh’s pictures with mother Jolie and sister Zahara from their dinner outing in New York are going viral; where she looks exactly like her and well, she has taken her father Brad’s best genes too. Scroll below to take a look!

Shiloh is one spotted accompanying her mother, Angelina, in New York, we love her casual fashion sense, and she never misses an opportunity to grab the attention of her fans with it. Her personal style is continuously evolving, and we love how she’s so candid with her dress sense!

Now talking about her latest spotting in New York, Shiloh Pitt accompanied mum Angelina Jolie and sister Zahara on a dinner outing, and the trio looked pretty as always. Jolie is a doting mother to her six kids; there’s no denying that.

While Jolie looked graceful in a black cocktail dress paired with a white trench coat, black pumps and sunglasses, Shiloh Pitt wore casual yet chic attire, including a grey hoodie styled with black jeans.

On the other hand, Zahara twinned with sister Shiloh and was dressed in a black dress with a matching cardigan. A Twitter user named Toastie shared their pics on the platform; take a look at them below:

HollywoodLife – Angie out to dinner with her kids Shiloh, 17, Zahara, 18, and Pax, 19. The family headed out to a sushi restaurant in New York City. pic.twitter.com/oMk94TL14Q — Toastie (@Toastiewiththe) June 27, 2023

No wonder Shiloh Pitt has taken the best genes of her mum, Angelina Jolie and dad, Brad Pitt. What do you think about this? Tell us in the space below.

