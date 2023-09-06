Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner finally made their relationship official after they went for a steamy kiss at Beyonce’s concert in Los Angeles. The two have reportedly been dating for a few months, but this was the first time they came out in public and had am amazing time at the concert from the VIP section. Since Kylie Jenner appears on The Kardashians on Hulu, will Timothee also make a guest appearance on the show? Scroll down to know the scoop.

The Kardashian clan has a trend of appearing with their lovers on their famous show like Kim Kardashian’s ex Pete Davidson was seen on The Kardashians before their split. A source has, however, claimed that fans should not expect Timothee to do the same.

According to The Sun, an insider spilled the beans on Timothee Chalamet on how he is when it comes to relationships. “Timothee is very careful with his personal conduct in relationships because one dumb mistake can send everything he’s built down the toilet,” said the tipster adding that the Hollywood A-lister might be taking a risk by getting so serious with Kylie so quickly. The insider further shed light on the same adding, “Yes, but Timothee has a strong sense of boundaries and is obsessed with managing his reputation.”

Speaking more about the Dune star, the gossip birdie asserted, “I don’t think he’s going to pop up on the reality show the way some of the other Kardashian suitors have, and I don’t think Kylie has any expectation that he would,” concluding, “It’s not how he rolls.”

Timothee Chalamet, who will soon be seen in Dune Part Two along with Florence Pugh and Zendaya, was all over Kylie Jenner at the SoFi stadium in LA as Beyonce marked her 42nd birthday. A few sources spilled the beans that the two were all cozy all night, kissing each other and holding hands the entire time.

The VIP section also saw Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian enjoying Queen Bey’s concert along with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Adele and Zendaya were also seen having a gala time at the same spot.

