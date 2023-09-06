Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s making out videos in public have gone viral fueling their dating rumours. For the unversed, Kylie and Timothee’s relationship rumours started this April. And, right before the public makeout session, the rumoured couple was spotted enjoying together in the VIP section at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour concert in Los Angeles. This is probably the first time when they have been spotted together in public.

As soon as the videos of the couple’s appearance surfaced online, it went viral as many couldn’t believe that the rumours of the two dating were true. However, some of the fans also noticed that Timothee was smoking on the premises and this didn’t go down well with the netizens.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, netizens started slamming Timothee for smoking at the concert. One user said, “For me personally smoking is associated with very negative life experiences and even though it’s obviously not my business and this man can do whatever he wants, it just doesn’t sit right with me and i can’t help it,” while another questioned, “WHY IS TIMOTHEE CHALAMET SMOKING A CIGARETTE INDOORS AT THE BEYONCE CONCERT AND ASHING IT ON PEOPLE UNDERNEATH HIM??????????”

Have a look:

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

A third comment read, “This is the first time timothee chalamet has given me the ick. he’s giving teenage boy smoking cigarettes to impress his crush. i’m heartbroken no one hmu.” One netizen commented, “The most insane part about the timothee chalamet video is not the cigarette but the fact he’s smoking it inside of an arena and ashing onto random people,” while another said, “Trying to attract attention…security should have walked him out.”

Check out the tweets:

Trying to attract attention…security should have walked him out. — ahh (@caliyearly) September 5, 2023

WHY IS TIMOTHEE CHALAMET SMOKING A CIGARETTE INDOORS AT THE BEYONCE CONCERT AND ASHING IT ON PEOPLE UNDERNEATH HIM?????????? pic.twitter.com/wUyaednxZT — Nandre (@Nan_dre_) September 5, 2023

it’s not that he’s a smoker!! it’s that he is smoking in a packed arena around thousands of other people… like have some decorum — monch monch (@c1nammoncha1) September 5, 2023

this is the first time timothee chalamet has given me the ick. he’s giving teenage boy smoking cigarettes to impress his crush. i’m heartbroken no one hmu https://t.co/6JwwPmAmfw — t 🪐 (@magicgays) September 5, 2023

the most insane part about the timothee chalamet video is not the cigarette but the fact he’s smoking it inside of an arena and ashing onto random people — babythem (@propanexchange) September 5, 2023

it’s not that he’s a smoker!! it’s that he is smoking in a packed arena around thousands of other people… like have some decorum — monch monch (@c1nammoncha1) September 5, 2023

Another one wrote, “I fear I have entered my Timothée Chalamet ick era because WHY ARE YOU SMOKING IN AN ENCLOSED SPACE.” One tweet read, “It’s not that he’s a smoker!! it’s that he is smoking in a packed arena around thousands of other people… like have some decorum”.

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour concert was also attended by several other celebrities, including Zendaya and Tom Holland, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Adele, Lizzo, Katy Perry, and Kate Hudson.

