Hours after Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet broke the Internet after making their relationship official at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour in Los Angeles, the two again went viral when a short clip of them kissing made it to the Internet. Yes, this happened for real. Kylie and Timothee kissed for the very first time in public which got social media users jumping with excitement. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Kylie Jenner earlier dated Travis Scott and shares two kids with him. Prior to Scott, she was in a relationship with rapper Tyga. Speaking of the latest, the social media queen has been dating Timothee for a few months but did not make it official until now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner getting all cozy and kissing each other while enjoying Beyonce’s concert is going viral for all the right reasons. The Hollywood A-lister in the clip, exclusively released by TMZ can be seen all over each other while hanging out in the VIP section. The footage saw Timothee and Kylie kissing passionately and holding each other. The publication claimed that a few sources revealed that the two “kept locking lips right out in the open for everyone to see.” The video comes after Timothee was spotted smoking while enjoying with Kylie from the same spot.

Take a look at the video here:

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spotted publicly for the first time at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in LA. pic.twitter.com/A6kfrGuLKf — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 5, 2023

Social media users did not waste any time in reacting to the news, as majority of them were happy seeing Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner happy and full of love. One user said, “She looks happy and he’s giving her attention. Not mad at it.”

Another posted, “Smiling, laughing, holding hands? I don’t think i have ever seen a photo of Travis and Kylie where he looked happy to be holding her hand or kissing her. Lol.” One person said, “Yeah she looks great and pretty calm. Happy for her.”

The next one added, “Its peak 20s behaviour. Making out with your man at a concert,” as another chimed in, “I’m glad she finally found someone who kisses her in public.”

An individual tweeted, “Where are people getting that timothee chalamet would never date kylie jenner. who do y’all think that man is.” One, on the other hand said, “So disappointing, no one deserves to kiss someone who tastes like whisky and cigs, not even her!” And, another concluded, “Nooooo timothee why the f**k u gotta make out with Kylie?”

What do you have to say about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s first PDA? Reach out to us and for more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Amid Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Divorce Rumours, Remember When Selena Gomez Confessed Both, She & Taylor Swift, Have Dated The Jonas Brothers But Their Friendship Stood The Test Of Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News