The global Box Office in the past one month has seen the wildest of the phases in the world cinema. With the release of Christopher Nolan’s epic saga Oppenheimer alongside Margot Robbie’s pink craze Barbie, the footfalls saw a mammoth growth and both the movies are talking about a billion-dollar collection, one already surpassed and other on the verge. But for Nolan, this Box Office war also meant he was fighting with his ex-love Warner Bros, with whom he made movies for 20 years before parting ways to join hands with Universal. While it is far from surpassing Greta Gerwig’s directorial, it is still giving WB tough time.

Oppenheimer, directed by Nolan, stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer alongside Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and others. The movie has so far managed to earn $852 Million at global Box Office, with a very good uplift coming from the China release. Which means the movie is now heading to a billion.

But while it is busy taking over the Box Office, the movie has managed to give Warner Bros a tough competition in one of the section. The director who gave DC wing of the studio three of its most iconic movies ever with an Oscar winning twist to the Joker, has now managed to earn way more than three recent DCU movies combined at the Box office which says a lot about his hold. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

While it was speculated that Warner Bros releasing Barbie against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was their revenge against the filmmaker who broke up with them to join Universal. But if not the Margot Robbie starrer, the studio has only faced flops and losses in the past one year. The fact that Oppenheimer alone with a collection of $852 million has earned more than the last 3 DCU releases says a lot.

As per We Got This Covered, Oppenheimer’s collection is more than The Flash ($268 Million), Shazam! Fury Of The Gods ($133 Million) & Blue Beetle ($100 Million) combined. And if the Christopher Nolan directorial manages to touch the $900 Million, it will be more than 4 DCU movies combined, including Black Adam ($393 Million).

