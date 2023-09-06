Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard’s divorce and defamation case has become worldwide famous. Everybody knows about it, and now a Netflix documentary series is also there. However, during their trial, many associates of Depp came in support of him while a few tested against him. One of his ex-lovers, Ellen Barkin, testified against him.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has always been a ladies’ man. Among all the women whom he had dated, Ellen Barkin was one of them from back in the ’90s. During the trial period of Depp and Amber, Barkin had given her testimony. Scroll ahead to read about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video that was deposited during the trial, Ellen Barkin called Johnny Depp “a jealous man” and “controlling”. Apart from this, Ellen also made some shocking claims against the actor and her ex-partner. As mentioned in The Daily Mail, Ellen had shared that Depp had once made her intake drug before having s*x with him. She had said, “He gave me a quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f*ck.”

When asked about the wine-throwing incident, Ellen said she wasn’t surprised at all, as “there was always an air of violence around him.” Barkin added, “He’s a yeller, he is verbally abusive. And those things you can see,” while claiming that Depp used to allegedly shout at his assistant.

Ellen Barkin further explained, “People who would work on the film maybe in what he would view as a lower capacity than he functions at. There is just a world of violence.”

After all this, Johnny Depp reverted that whatever Ellen Barkin claimed about him was out of year-old grudges. He said to London’s High Court, “She wanted more than a relationship, she wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that. I didn’t feel the same about her as she did me and I suppose from that moment on she became very, very angry and since then I have not spoken to Ms. Barkin.”

What are your opinions about Ellen Barkin’s claims? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

Must Read: When George Clooney Contemplated Ending His Life After Suffering A Serious Injury While Filming His Oscar-Winning Film: “It Seems Like The Nicest Way To Do It…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News