Irish musician Sinead O’Connor died at the age of 56. She was found unresponsive at a south-east London home after cops were called to the scene. Sinead has always been open about her political views, and she once made headlines when she tore a picture of the Pope when she appeared for a performance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 1992. The crooner, for the unversed, was banned from the show after the infamous stunt. Scroll down to read the details.

Sinead O’Connor got her breakthrough in the industry after the hit cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U. She also made headlines in 2022 after her 17-year-old son died by suicide. She is now survived by three children.

Speaking of Sinead O’Connor’s 1992 controversy, as per Insider, the musician used Bob Marley’s song ‘War’ to protest the rampant abuse in the Catholic Church. In order to prove her point during her SNL performance, she held up a picture of Pope John Paul II while singing the word “evil” and then tore the picture and threw the pieces at the camera. She then, looking at the camera, stated, “Fight the real enemy” leaving the audience and the show makers stunned, at the time. In her 2021 memoir Rememberings, she recalled the controversial incident writing, and revealed that she was banned from NBC for life but added being blacklisted hurt “a lot less than r*pes hurt those Irish children.”

Take a look:

Famous Irish singer Sinead O’Connor just passed away at 56-years-old. She was heavily criticized in 1992 for tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live, condemning sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. She was right all along. RIP 🕊️🙏 pic.twitter.com/97hTCOKgR3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 27, 2023

Sinead O’Connor’s memoir also mentioned that the Pope’s picture originally belonged to her mother, who was also abusive. “My intention had always been to destroy my mother’s photo of the pope. It represented lies and liars and abuse. The type of people who kept these things were devils like my mother,” penned O’Connor.

In a later interview, the singer-songwriter claimed, “A lot of people say or think that tearing up the pope’s photo derailed my career. That’s not how I feel about it.” She added, “I feel that having a number-one record derailed my career, and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track.”

In a different interview, she claimed that the move was both “brilliant” and “traumatizing.”

Ironically, in 2020, a 461-page report released by the Vatican shared that both Pope John Paul II and his successor, Pope Benedict XVI were aware of the mishaps but refused to take the accusations seriously for decades.

