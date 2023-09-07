For the past few weeks, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The two have been holidaying in Italy since August and their pictures went viral on the internet. The viral pictures infuriated the Italians since she was spotted wearing a slew of eccentric outfits with him.

In one of the recent viral pics, Kanye and Bianca were caught in a compromising situation on a boat. The rapper exposed his bare buttocks to a group of surprised tourists while he leaned against the boat’s railing. Meanwhile, Bianca rested her head on his lap. As a consequence, they were banned from the Venetian boat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As if that weren’t sufficient, Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s wife, was seen walking through Italy without a top, using a purple cushion to shield her breasts from public view as they left their Florence hotel early Wednesday morning. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the couple embarked on a shopping excursion at the Marni designer brand boutique, with Bianca maintaining her unconventional attire.

The pic was shared on Twitter by a user who captioned it, “Bianca Censori walking around topless holding a pillow to hide her br*asts. How I’d love to shake her hands!” Take a look at it below:

Bianca Censori walking around topless holding a pillow to hide her breasts. How I’d love to shake her hands! pic.twitter.com/6lrUWXvDEj — Gary LM Martin (@T1000Gary) September 6, 2023

Adding to the strangeness, earlier in the evening, Bianca Censori was spotted holding the same cushion during a late-night dinner with Kanye. However, she seemed to be wearing a long-sleeved bodysuit for their nighttime meal.

Yet, when they ventured out in the morning, the Kim Kardashian lookalike had nothing but a small piece of tattered fabric wrapped around her back beneath her br*asts, leaving them entirely exposed behind the cushion. This suggested that the top she had worn the night before had either been torn or creatively altered with scissors.

It appeared that the daring outfit wasn’t the result of a wardrobe malfunction, as she could have easily gone back into the hotel to change if that were the case. To complement her unusual attire, she wore a pair of clear heels.

Meanwhile, Kanye West went for a more casual look, sporting black sweatpants, a black shirt, and a scarf that covered his face. Surprisingly, he decided to go shoeless during their outing, strolling the streets of Italy with only a pair of socks.

Must Read: After Barbie & Oppenheimer, US Fall Box Office Looks Gloomy Due To Hollywood Strike But Will Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Film Save The Dry Spell?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News