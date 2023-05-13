The Flash star Ezra Miller has always grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons that could possibly exist. From choking a female fan to getting arrested, he has been the focal point for all. He has even dealt with criminal charges of disorderly behavior, harassment, and felony burglary! Now we caught hold of an old interview with his director who confirmed that Miller’s behavioral pattern was disruptive, to say the least.

Miller worked on the 2020 Whoopi Goldberg series based on Stephen King Lore, The Stand. During the shoot, director Kevin Armstrong and his team had to go through a lot and Kevin confirmed the same citing Miller’s atrocious behaviour leaving everyone uncomfortable on the sets. The actor lost many good opportunities, because of his erratic behaviour, which had no explanations or justifications.

During an interview with Business Insider, Kevin Armstrong talked in detail about Ezra Miller’s misbehaving incidents. He said, “The actor was shouting and spitting in between takes, which made the environment very hostile to work in. It was disgusting and horribly unprofessional. People on set were not feeling safe.”

He further revealed how the Fantastic Beasts star even cracked offensive jokes which could not be passed off as rumour. He was quoted, “The actor also shared an offensive sense of humor during his working days. It was something to the effect of A Jew, a Black man, and a gay man walk into a bar, and the bartender said, ‘Hey, what are you doing here?’ You don’t belong here.”

Ezra Miller lost out on a lot of opportunities only to realise later that he needed to seek help. Later, he put up a public statement: “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have been alarmed and upset by my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

On the work front, Miller will next be seen in The Flash in the titular role. In an interview, his co-star, Michael Shannon, shared his experience working with Miller. “If you’re talking about Ezra [Miller], I thought Ezra was lovely – very kind to me when I was there—It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others,” the actor was quoted.

