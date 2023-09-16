Hasan Minhaj is one of the biggest comedians out there raking in millions for his stand-ups gigs and shows. Things, however, got serious for the funny man after he found himself in a soup after admitting to fabricating stories for his stand-ups, including his 2022 Netflix special ‘The King’s Jester’. Social media users did not waste any time in brutally mocking the comedian. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Hasan also faced the heat after his latest interview where he confessed to embellishing stories, including that of his daughter’s anthrax scare. He also fabricated the Brother Eric story in his Netflix special.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The New Yorker, Hasan Minhaj asserted, “Every story in my style is built around a seed of truth. My comedy Arnold Palmer is 70% emotional truth- this happened and then 30% hyperbole, exaggeration, fiction.” However, Minhaj defended his actions saying, “I use the tools of stand-up comedy hyperbole, changing names and locations, and compressing timelines to tell entertaining stories.” The comedian further shared, “That’s inherent to the art form. You wouldn’t go to a Haunted House and say ‘Why are these people lying to me?’- The point is the ride. Stand up is the same.”

The Daily Show host also got pulled for making up his daughter’s anthrax story where he recalled rushing her to the hospital thinking she spilled anthrax on her when it was really powder. Speaking about the same, Hasan shared, “You get to say whatever you want onstage, and we have to live with the consequences.” He revealed that his daughter was never exposed to anthrax or even hospitalized.

Hasan even made up the Brother Eric story in Netflix’s ‘The King’s Jester’, where he claimed how a white FBI informant infiltrated his family’s mosque in the Sacramento area. He said, “No, I don’t think I’m manipulating [the audience]. I think they are coming for the emotional roller-coaster ride…To the people that are, like, ‘Yo, that is way too crazy to happen,’ I don’t care because yes, f*ck yes- that’s the point.”

Social media users were quick to mock Hasan Minhaj on lying in his stand-ups. One posted, “Oh no. What a shame. I had moderate hopes for him.” Another stated, “He is the wrong shade- his racial discrimination stories cannot stick.” A person added, “I have noticed many people are making up fake racism stories and this makes it harder to believe people who are actually victims of racism. What a jerk.”

The next one commented, “Of course he does. White people are way way waaaaaay to friggin’ tolerant of this constant slander against them by spoiled brat brown people.” Another chimed in, “I am shocked and dismayed.”

One person said, “Pretty jerk move, though I’m not surprised,” as another shared, “This doesn’t seem like “creating characters” to me. Seems like he made up stories about being a target of racism.” The next one concluded, “So hasan minhaj just… lied in his specials? how f*cked up is that?”

What do you have to say about Hasan Minhaj fabricating his content for stand-ups? Reach out to us and for more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: The Flash’s ‘Superman’ Nicholas Cage Cameo Slammed Brutally By Tim Burton, Who Labels It Culturally Misappropriate: “Even Though You’re A Slave Of Disney Or Warner Bros…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News