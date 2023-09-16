Hugh Jackman has to be the most trending name on the internet, and sadly, it is not for him reprising Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but his shocking separation from wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The two have announced their divorce after being married to each other for close to 30 years, and their fans are still busy processing this shocking update. However, this happening on the verge of the actor reviving Logan is interesting because Deborra hated the character in the first place when it was offered to the star.

For the unversed, Hugh entered the ball as Wolverine in 2011 with the release of X-Men. He went on to play the part for 17 long years before passing away on screen in Logan in 2017. Now, as Deadpool 3 marks Ryan Reynolds’ debut in MCU, Jackman is joining him to welcome X-Men to the universe.

But are you aware that his wife (now estranged) did not like Wolverine in the first go and found it ridiculous on paper? Well, yes! Hugh Jackman himself once spoke about it, and below is everything you should know about the same.

As per a We Got This Covered report, Hugh Jackman, who has now become synonymous with Wolverine, so much that the studio has hired Daniel Radcliffe just so they could explain Jackman’s prominence (as per reports), said his wife Deborra-Lee Furness didn’t like the role at all. “She’s reading the script, like: ‘Wolverine senses danger, his nostrils flare and snikt, claws come out of his hands. You can’t do this. This is ridiculous’.”

However, now the two have announced their divorce after spending 27 years married to each other. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness told People, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.” They signed off as Deb and Hugh Jackman and concluded: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

