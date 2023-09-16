The Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has been in the headlines for his relationship with Kendall Jenner. While the two tried to keep their romance under wraps and did not address it, they were spotted making out during a concert. Amid his romantic life, the rapper is also focusing on his acting career and is starring in the film Cassandra. As he gets involved in a steamy kissing session with his co-star Gracia Bernal in one of the scenes, it has gone viral and netizens are continuously reacting with some hilarious GIFs.

After her breakup with Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner was often spotted with the rapper. They were photographed during their dinner dates and soon began making statements in twinning outfits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last month, the couple was spotted kissing at Drake’s concert and certainly made their romance official. However, Bad Bunny likes to stay hush-hush about his dating life as he refused to comment on his bond with Kendall Jenner during his latest interview.

Coming back, a clip from the rapper’s movie, which was released in theatres across the US on September 15, was shared by Entertainment Weekly. In the scene, Bad Bunny’s Felipe and Garcia Bernal’s Saul share a passionate kiss. Felipe soon pushes Saul away to which the latter assures him by saying, “It’s okay, don’t worry. Don’t freak out.” The clip has gon viral on social media with netizens bringing Kendall Jenner into the discussion and reacting to it.

Bad Bunny and Gael García Bernal kiss in a new clip from #Cassandro. In select theaters now. pic.twitter.com/NwiuTHIuWM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2023

A Twitter user wrote, “kendall not gonna like this one,” while another mentioned Kris Jenner and her daughter both will be mad and wrote, “Kris & Kendall gon’ be madd.”

Many wondered, “how does kendall jenner feel about this?”

Netizens also shared some hilarious GIFs reacting to the clip:

Kendall tryna stop it through the screen: pic.twitter.com/7OOr0LqVFk — am7 (@mshrfseven) September 15, 2023

Kendall Jenner when Bad Bunny asked if he should kiss a guy in a movie: pic.twitter.com/KaivNS7Gar — boredjesse (@boredjesse) September 15, 2023

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Goes Braless, Exposing Her N*pples In A Completely Sheer Bodysuit In Italy Amid Series Of Controversial NSFW Looks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News