Drake is one of the most popular musicians to exist in the current times, and he has been in the news for several reasons recently. One is his feud with a TikTok influencer, Bobbi Althoff, a few weeks ago. There were rumours claiming that he slept with the influencer, causing a ripple on social media as it spread like wildfire. A few days back, Althoff shared the truth behind it all and shed light on the matter. Keep scrolling to get the juicy deets.

For the unversed, their nonchalant chat on the controversial podcast caught everyone’s notice, and as per reports, they unfollowed each other on Instagram, along with the influencer deleting the podcast from her channel. The singer and influencer were cosied up in a bed in their podcast, which sent sparks of controversy online, making her more popular over the last few weeks after the episode aired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Daily Mail, Bobbi Althoff opened up about the Drake controversy of her allegedly sleeping with him and getting a divorce in the process. As per the report, she spoke about it as she shared a screenshot of her chat on Instagram’s DM with podcaster Dave Portnoy, in which Dave asked her, “My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true.” Responding to that message, Bobbi wrote, “I am not commenting publicly, but off the record, you’re right that is not true.” She posted it a few days ago, and it has now been deleted from Instagram.

As per the report, the YouTuber shared a snippet of their conversation and wrote, “I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it. I’m going to leave it alone after this, but this is the uncensored DM between Dave and I.” Meanwhile, Dave also shared a picture of his conversation with Althoff, speaking about her alleged fight with Drake. Things aggravated when a clip of Dave got edited and fueled romance rumours between the rapper and Bobbi.

In Dave’s BBFs podcast, he originally asked, “[My girlfriend] said that she heard that Bobbi slept with Drake and is getting a divorce, so I asked her.” He later apologised for the edited clip doing the rounds on the internet. But that got twisted to suit the narrative and went viral online. As of now, Bobbi has not released any official statement on her feud with Drake.

Meanwhile, check out the screenshot of the YouTuber’s conversation shared on X via Wanderlust here:

In this text message thread between Bobbi Althoff and Barstool owner Dave Portnoy, Bobbi can be seen denying allegations that she slept with Drake and is getting a divorce because of it. pic.twitter.com/HQiexISBS2 — Wanderlust (@natureboyleflre) August 17, 2023

For more updates on this front, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Brad Pitt Once Got Uncomfortable With High Level Of N*dity In His Film With Margot Robbie, Confessed He Was Shocked & Went, “Wow Wow, We’re Really Doing This” – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News