Drake, whether he wants it or not, somehow always manages to stay in the headlines. While the Toronto icon is gearing up for the release of his eighth album called For All The Dogs, the rapper in 2021 made news for his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. In one of the songs, the rap heavyweight dubbed himself as lesbian which quickly started a meme fest. Scroll down to know the details.

Drake was recently trolled for wearing pink and yellow nail paints on two different occasions. The rapper also made news when a woman threw her bra at him during his concert. Off-late people have been throwing random things at him, including a book.

Circling back to Drake calling himself a lesbian on his new album, the rapper’s song called Girls Want Girls featuring Lil Baby gained a lot of traction as he raps that he is a lesbian. The lyrics of the song goes: “Starin’ at your dress ’cause it’s see through / Yeah, talkin’ all the sh*t that you done been through / Yeah, say that you a lesbian, girl, me too.”His loyal fans who were waiting for his new album in 2021 could not believe what they actually heard and rushed to Twitter to troll the rapper. A few other lines also include, “Please bring your girlfriend along with you” and “She like eating p***y, I’m like, ‘Me too.”

Check out the song here:

Reacting to Drake’s lesbian lyrics, one user in disbelief said, “Aint no way this man Drake said he a lesbian.” Another stated, “Drake really said how can I fetishize lesbians in 2021 and recorded girls want girls and then said he’s a lesbian too.”

The next one quipped, “Tried listening to the drake lesbian song and burst out laughing,” as another chimed in, “That Drake lesbian song cannot be real somebody pinch me.”

One person shared, “I cannot get over how bad the Drake lesbian lyric is lmao.” And, one said, “People stayed up all night just to hear Drake call himself a lesbian.”

An individual commented, “He a lesbian too tho pause Drake f**k wrong wit you dawg.” Meanwhile, another said, “Drake said he a lesbian lol I am not enjoying this at all.” And, one concluded, “I f**king laughed out loud when i heard drake say he a lesbian too like whaat.”

Drake never really addressed the lesbian lyrics despite getting massively trolled. What is your take on this? Reach out to us and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

