Advertisement

We’re here bringing you some latest exciting updates from the pro-wrestling world. Today, it’s all about WWE. As most of us know, Adam Cole is making news over his speculated debut on AEW. There’s a bit of revelation for that! Also, we’ll be taking a look at an exciting tease by Bobby Lashley.

Starting with Adam Cole, the NXT star had his agreement expired in July with WWE. However, Cole decided to stay and put an end to a storyline featuring his feud with Kyle O’Reilly. The feud has been officially ended on Sunday’s NXT TakeOver 36. Cole tasted a defeat in it.

Advertisement

Now, as per PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, a match with O’Reilly was the last match for Adam Cole. Dave Meltzer further confirms that Cole is officially a free agent now. Cole isn’t bound by any non-compete clause. As he wasn’t released, he had a 30-day non-compete clause, which is over by now.

Now, if rumours are to be believed, Adam Cole might just appear on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, thus making his AEW debut. However, insiders state that Cole hasn’t signed with any of the promotions. Furthermore, WWE is planning to have him on the main roster now by rehiring him.

Coming to Bobby Lashley, the current WWE Champion has teased fans about the revamp of Hurt Business. For those who don’t know, Hurt Business was stable including Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. It received a lot of attention and love from fans. However, the stable was dissolved after Lashley’s differences with Benjamin and Cedric.

Now, while talking to Metro, Bobby Lashley shared that there are “a lot of guys” with whom Hurt Business can be formed again.

Let’s hope we will get to see the new Hurt Business very soon!

Must Read: Eternals: Angelina Jolie Starrer’s Release Date To Be Postponed, Fate Depends On How Shang-Chi Fares?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube