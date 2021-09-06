Advertisement

For the last couple of months, the rumours had it that former WWE superstar Daniel Bryan is all set to make his AEW debut. And finally, here he is! Bryan sealed the pay-per-view perfectly by making it a blockbuster. Another surprise debut was Adam Cole. Pinch yourself, if you still can’t believe it!

All Out pay-per-view was said to be special for many reasons ever since it was announced. The first and foremost reason was CM Punk‘s first match after a gap of 7 years. Another was reason was Daniel Bryan’s speculated return. In return, fans got a bonus appearance of former NXT Champion.

It’s the best time to be a pro-wrestling fan and just like us, many are like, “Holy sh*t”.

See how fans reacted:

The show ends with Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole and Christian all in the same ring. I LOVE WRESTLING! #AEWAllOut — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 6, 2021

@CMPunk @AdamColePro & @WWEDanielBryan on the same ppv in the same night? To quote cardi b SHIT IS GETTING REALLLLLLLL — Papa Dons (@donnythivierge) September 6, 2021

Yes Daniel Bryan & Adam Cole on the same night!! I’m ALL ELITE BAY BAY!! #AEWAllOut — Best in the World (@thefengtastic1) September 6, 2021

For those who don’t know, Daniel Bryan had the last contest with Roman Reigns with a championship vs. career match’s stipulation, on April 30. Reportedly, his contract with WWE expired on May 4 and the promotion was trying hard to sign a new one with him. However, Bryan had expressed his desire to explore new promotions.

Speaking of Adam Cole, the star of NXT had his contract expired a few days back. He last appeared on NXT Takeover: 36.

What are your reactions to Adam Cole and Daniel Bryan joining AEW? Share with us through comments.

