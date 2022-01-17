Lately, we have seen many WWE stars requesting a release, much before their contract is about to expire. The latest to join the list is the rising star Mustafa Ali. He took it to Twitter to share his feelings, and below is all you need to know.

Ever since AEW and other promotions have started appearing as a strong force, there have been many pro-wrestlers who jumped the ship. There’s no more a monopoly game of WWE as there are several options available for wrestlers. And seems like, Ali too has chosen a better alternative for him.

Taking to Twitter, Mustafa Ali shared a short clip with a message that reads, “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

Have a look:

i am requesting my release from wwe pic.twitter.com/Q1QP8SA5zV — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 16, 2022

Mustafa Ali got associated with WWE in 2016. He attained good popularity in 2018. Most recently, he was known for his part as a leader of the Retribution faction. He even had a short feud with Mansoor, leading to a match at Crown Jewel 2021.

Meanwhile, apart from WWE releases, the most discussed thing is if John Cena will have a match at Wrestlemania 38. As Vince McMahon loves surprising fans by bringing his ace player Cena back time and again, there have been speculations that the 16-time world champion might be a part of Wrestlemania 38.

While speaking on The Ellen Show recently, John Cena addressed the rumours of him being part of Wrestlemania 38. The wrestler-actor didn’t rule out the possibility as he clearly stated that a lot of things depend on his schedule.

