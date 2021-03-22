Promising Young Woman & Borat Subsequent Moviefilm were the big winners at the 2021 Writers Guild Awards on Sunday (March 21, 2021), picking up the top screenplay prizes.

Writer/director Emerald Fennell claimed the Original Screenplay honour for revenge thriller Promising Young Woman, while Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel landed the Adapted Screenplay gong.

Jason Sudeikis’ hit Ted Lasso continued its winning streak at the 2021 Writers Guild Awards by picking up the New Series and Comedy Series prizes. The Crown grabbed the Drama Series honour, and Elle Fanning’s quirky history lesson in The Great scored the Episodic Comedy award for Tony McNamara.

There were also wins for Jane Lynch’s new The Weakest Link gameshow (Quiz and Audience Participation), Days of Our Lives (Daytime Drama), and Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand (Comedy/Variety Special) at the 2021 Writers Guild Awards. Mrs. America and The Queen’s Gambit landed gongs for Original and Adapted Long Form TV series. (KL/WN/KL)

