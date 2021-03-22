The New Hollywood release, The Courier released this weekend. It wasn’t a wide release so the awareness around it was pretty low and no doubt the opening was also not significant.

The holdover releases like Chaos Walking, Raya and the Last Dragon & Tom and Jerry continued to remain steady on the lower side and added a little more to their grand total.

As per Box Office Mojo, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer, The Courier took a domestic opening of $2.01 million which is low compared to the opening of even Chaos Walking. The film released in 1433 theatres in the USA. The international numbers are awaited.

Chaos Walking starring Tom Holland in the lead which released early this month added $1.9 million to its domestic total. With a total business of $9.69 million in the US, it’s all set to cross the $10 million mark. The latest update from the foreign markets hasn’t arrived yet and the numbers till last weekend were $5 million. The total worldwide business as per the latest calculation is $14.69 million.

Raya and the Last Dragon led the weekend chart with domestic numbers of $5.2 million. This takes the total business of the film in the US to $23.43 million. Even internationally, it has collected $37.16 million taking the worldwide business to $60.60 million.

Tom and Jerry took a step more towards its $100 million targets. The film collected another $3.8 million in the US while taking the total domestic business to $33.7 million so far. Its international business also reached $43.5 million compared to $38.7 million last weekend. The global business of the film so far is $77.2 million.

All eyes are now on Godzilla vs Kong which is slated to have a wide release on March 31, 2021. The film will release a week earlier in India, some European countries and Taiwan and it will be interesting to see how it does worldwide.

