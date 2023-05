Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy is readying his magnifying glass, as the actor is in talks to star as Inspector Clouseau in the upcoming ‘Pink Panther’ film.

The reboot of the classic property will be directed by ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ filmmaker Jeff Fowler. Chris Bremner (‘Bad Boys for Life,’ ‘The Man From Toronto’) is writing the script, while Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich serve as producers alongside Larry Mirisch and Julie Andrews, reports Variety.

‘The Pink Panther’ franchise began with the 1963 comedy film starring Peter Sellers as Inspector Jacques Clouseau. Sellers would go on to reprise the role in 1964’s ‘A Shot in the Dark,’ 1975’s ‘The Return of the Pink Panther,’ 1976’s ‘The Pink Panther Strikes Again’ and 1978’s ‘Revenge of the Pink Panther.’ Alan Arkin, Roger Moore and Steve Martin have also inhabited the role.

The IP extends to books, video games and animated series based on the bumbling French police detective and the titular character, which started out as only an animated character in an opening sequence.

‘The Pink Panther’ refers to the name of a valuable pink diamond at the centre of a heist in the original film.

Eddie Murphy most recently starred in Netflix’s ‘You People’ alongside Jonah Hill, Lauren London and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film centred on an interracial relationship and the ensuing culture clash between the couple’s respective Black and Jewish families.

Eddie Murphy’s best known for leading comedy classics ‘The Nutty Professor’ and ‘Coming to America,’ as well as voicing Donkey in the ‘Shrek’ franchise. After Murphy publicly expressed interest in a Donkey spinoff movie, Variety reported in April that Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri is open to the idea while also currently assembling the original voice cast for a fifth ‘Shrek’ movie.

