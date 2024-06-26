Nosferatu Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

Robert Egger is popularly known for his haunting and atmospheric tales like The Lighthouse, The Witch, and The Northman. He has proven himself as a folklore legend who brings together his innovative filmmaking with lush visuals. Now, he’s set on his next adventure, a classic vampire film about the ravenous Count Orlock, Nosferatu. While the movie was originally released in 2015, after the release of The Witch, it didn’t work well over the years. But this time, it’s going to be spooky and scary as ever.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nosferatu.

Nosferatu Release Date

Nosferatu will arrive in theaters on December 25 this year and promises to deliver old-school gothic horror. The production took place last year in the Czech Republic.

Nosferatu Cast

Egger has worked well to ensemble the cast for this movie. From playing Pennywise the Clown, Bill Skarsgård will be transforming into an iconic vampire of all time, Count Orlok. However, the trailer keeps his full appearance as a mystery, showing a few shots. Alongside him, Lily-Rose Depp will star as Ellen Hutter, Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, and William Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz.

Earlier, Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy were also set to appear in the movie, however, dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Nosferatu Trailer

The trailer follows a fresh angle to Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Watch the official trailer of Nosferatu below:

Nosferatu Plot

According to the synopsis, “Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.” It reimagines the iconic 1922 German Expressionist silent movie where a vampire is obsessed with a woman.

