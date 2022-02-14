The feud between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda is not new, till now everyone is aware of their tussle. They never even share the same stage and avoid meeting each other at various events. Now in a recent interview, Arti Singh shares her opinion on Raja Babu actor and the comedians’ public fallout, she even reveals how their dispute has affected her.

Although Coolie No 1 star never speaks about his nephew publically, but the Entertainment actor makes regular statements. Majorly he can be seen speaking about ending their quarrel and staying together like a family, but no resolution has been made yet. On the other hand, both the actors’ wives, Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja can be seen taking digs at each other on social media as well as on reality shows.

In a recent chat DNA, Arti Singh feels Krushna Abhishek and Govinda should leave behind their differences as such things happen in every family. She strongly wishes that their feud comes to an end very soon.

Arti Singh says, “You will never get another family. I really feel that since he (Krushna Abhishek) is younger… he should seek his (Govinda) forgiveness. And being an elder, he (Govinda) should forgive him.” Singh further added, “Family is a God’s gift…we get chosen to become a family by God’s grace. Parivar saath mein ho toh wohi aacha hai. “

The former Bigg Boss contestant further adds that she never tried to interfere or patch things up between the two as both are adult, “Ab bohot ho gaya. Life is too short… just live happily.”

Arti Singh also says that, “Sabki ek journey hai, sabki apni thinking hai,” and adds that she was ignored and that is why she chose to stay away from their quarrel, “Mujhse bhi koi baat nahi karta tha… but that’s okay, I’m fine with it.”

