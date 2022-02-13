Karan Kundrra has been making headlines ever since he entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. From her budding romance rumours with Tejasswi Prakash to openly accepting their relationship on the show, he really has been on the top of his game. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Karan praised her ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar in an interview and called himself an ‘accomplishment’ for dating her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

The interview is from 2016 when both Karan and Anusha were madly and deeply in love with each other. They would always keep praising each other publicly and their social media PDA was quite popular among their fans. The couple decided to part ways in 2020 and the real reason behind their breakup is still not known to their fans.

Advertisement

It was a joint interview, where Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra sat together and spoke about their relationship at length. Praising Anusha, Karan said, “Dekhiye, Anusha ka boyfriend hona itni you know accomplishment ki baat hai, itna kuch karna padhta hai. (Being Anusha’s boyfriend is an accomplishment, one has to do so much for her),” as reported by ETimes.

Both Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s trouble in paradise began in 2020 when they called it quits. They never really revealed the possible reason behind their split but Anusha hinted in a few social media posts that it was infidelity. From her social media stories, fans guessed that the possible reason behind the breakup was that Karan cheated on her.

Well, they’ve both moved on in their lives are seeing different people. Karan Kundrra is making headlines with Tejasswi Prakash and their public spottings go crazy viral among the TejRan fans.

What are your thoughts on Karan praising ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar in a throwback interview? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Hina Khan Says “Aa Rahi Hoon Upar” To Sunil Grover After His Recovery, Fans Slam Her To Remove The Tweet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube