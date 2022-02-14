One of the most popular and all-time favourite TV sitcoms is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Due to this show, Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt, Neha Mehta, Shailesh Lodha and others have become household names. Fans cannot get enough of this show and it continues to rule the TRP charts.

The show first aired in 2008 and now the show holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running Indian daily sitcom on television by episode count. The popular sitcom takes place in a fictional Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society. Everything about the show is so entertaining. From Jethalal- Daya Jodi to the conflicts between members of Gokuldham society made fans hooked on to show.

Now a video from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going viral. In the video, what seems to be a dance rehearsal, saw Jhethalal Gada aka Dilip Joshi and Babita Iyer aka Munmun Dutta dancing. Going by the video, it seems fans will soon witness the Valentines Day special episode.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐎𝐊𝐔𝐋𝐃𝐇𝐀𝐌 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐑 ❤🔥 (@tmkocxglorious)

The viral video has made all TMKOC fans excited.

While the humour of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always been highly appreciated, recently fans began to feel the show has become monotonous and is missing fun essence now. Back in 2020, Dilip Joshi reacted to the allegation and supported writers for finding new subjects and writing about them on a daily basis.

During a conversation with stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant, the ace actor said, “Every day the writers have to find new subjects. After all, they are also human beings. I agree that all the episodes cannot be of that level when you are doing a daily show for such a long time. I do feel that certain episodes are not up to the mark as far as the humour is concerned.”

