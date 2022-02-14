Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the new lovebirds in town and aren’t missing any opportunity to showcase their love for each other in public. From making mushy public appearances to holding hands every time they make an entry, the couple has been winning hearts all over the internet. In a recent interview, Karan revealed his parents’ reaction to his relationship with Tejasswi. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Tejasswi is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural franchise ‘Naagin 6’ and is pretty busy shooting the show. Karan is often seen dropping her lady love on the sets and picking her up after the wrap-up. He’s been a doting boyfriend ever since the two have come out and making her feel special every time the couple steps out in public.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Karan Kundrra revealed about his meeting with Tejasswi Prakash’s parents and said, “I first met them on the finale night. There, I spoke to them for 10 minutes. Uncle was sitting on my left, and aunty was on my right (laughs), so there was a bit of nervousness. It was also a little awkward because I was constantly thinking that they saw us fighting on TV. But they said that they also saw us falling back to each other. And they told me that they think we are compatible. As far as my parents are concerned, they said, ‘ Bhai aisi hi ladki chahiye, yeh tujhko seedha rakhegi’ (laughs).”

The couple also spilled the beans on their Valentine’s Day plans and Karan Kundrra told the publication, “It’s our first Valentine’s Day, so it will be special. I have to make it endearing. I know she doesn’t like elaborate plans as she is very simple. So, I have to plan everything keeping all of that in mind. I might go to her set, it’s like my second home now. I am going to ask them to relieve her a bit early (laughs). Also, I have worked with the production house for 13 years, they are like my family. I can get things arranged on the set, too.”

