Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is the upcoming star of the industry that we surely need to watch out for. After making buzz for her recent outing with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, the star kid is once again making headlines today.

The reason for the buzz is that few reports are now claiming that Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut with b-town’s handsome hunk, Varun Dhawan. Below is everything you need to know.

As per reports by BollywoodLife, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari is all set to work alongside Varun Dhavan in a comedy movie. This upcoming movie will mark Palak’s debut in the Bollywood industry. It is said that the star kid approached for a film with Varun, right after she worked with him for a commercial.

A well-known source told BollywoodLife, “Palak Tiwari is approached for a comedy film with Varun Dhawan. David Dhawan is very keen to cast Palak and Varun in a film together as their pair is already gaining a lot of popularity. David has not decided don what the concept f the film will be, but definitely, it won’t be a remake of any of his popular films but a fresh script. It will be a comedy genre and everything is right now under process. The pre-production work will only start when David sir will finalise on the cast.”

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari was recently featured in a music album “Bijlee Bijlee” by Hardy Sandhu.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie no 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, and many others. The actor will be seen in his next project Bhediya, which is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release on 25th November 2022. The movie will star Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee alongside the actor.

