Radhika Apte had an era of her own, juggling multiple projects, especially on OTT platforms. She debuted with the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! and went on to star in a series of hit movies in the last decade. A few years back, the actor had opened up about working in the south Indian film industry, stressing on an incident where a popular Telugu actor tickled her out of the blue.

For the unversed, Radhika was last seen in the sci-fi show, OK Computer which kicked off in the year 2021. She has a number of movies scheduled for 2022 including much-anticipated remakes like Vikram Vedha and Forensic. Fans are extremely excited to have her back on the big screen and OTT as it has been a while since her last appearance.

According to The News Minute, in the year 2018, Radhika Apte had appeared on the chat show called BFFs and Vogue where she opened up on a series of topics including her work in the southern film industry. When asked about the lack of gender equality in south Indian film industries, Radhika said that she did not want to generalize it but she did go through such an experience. She also stressed on how powerful the men in the industry are.

Narrating a personal experience, Radhika Apte said, “My first day in the Telugu film. There is a scene where I am lying (down), because I am unwell. There are a lot of people; everything is set. And the (male) actor walks in – and we’ve been rehearsing – he walks in… I don’t even know him, and he starts tickling my feet!”

Elaborating on what happened, she said, “He was a big actor… I was told he is powerful. But [the person] who I am, I got up and I snapped at him in front of everybody – the whole crew, the junior artists, everybody. And I looked at him and said, “don’t ever, ever do that to me.” I was so angry, I told him “ever, ever!”. He was so shocked, because he didn’t expect that. But he never touched me again.”

