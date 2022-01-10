Shraddha Arya Encounters Her Husband Rahul Nagal’s Imposter On Instagram, Alerts Fans: "My Husband Is Not On Instagram…”

Small screen beauty Shraddha Arya is currently enjoying her married life with Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal. However, the Kundali Bhagya star was quite shocked when she found a fake Instagram account of her husband. The actress was quick to take action as she called out the imposter account and alerted her fans about the same.

In the meantime, the television star along with her husband set the internet on fire after sharing multiple pictures and videos from their honeymoon destination. The newlywed couple’s post grabbed many eyeballs as they looked super-hot together.

Recently, Shraddha Arya came across a fake Instagram account of her husband Rahul Nagal. Without wasting any moment, the actress informed her followers to unfollow the bogus account, she further claimed that Rahul is not part of any social media account.

Sharing the screenshot of the fake account, Shraddha Arya wrote, “Spread the word, guys,” the actress added, “Anyone who follows him thinking it’s my husband, please unfollow the account immediately, it’s someone acting as him. My husband is not on Instagram or any other social networking site. Rahul is not on Instagram or any social networking site.”

Shraddha kept her wedding under wraps until the last moment and tied the knot on November 16 in Delhi. Their wedding was attended by Kundali Bhagya actors Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla along with Balika Vadhu star Shashank Vyas. Later the newlyweds jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon from where they shared some dreamy pictures.

A few weeks ago, Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal celebrated their one month anniversary, sharing a glimpse from her wedding, the actress wrote, “RAHUL AAO MUJHE UTHAO …. Mujhe uthaao … when I feel low, Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show… Pick me up when I feel scared or lost, Pick me up each time who you love the most you’re asked… Pick me up even if it seems too old, Pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold… Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go… & I shall do the same for you. Happy one month Baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

