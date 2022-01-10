Ankita Lokhande finally tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain last year. The couple got married on 14th December and the setup was nothing short of a dream. From the pre-wedding rituals to walking down the aisle, the actress shared it all with the world. But she’s glad that she didn’t have anything too ‘tadak bhadak’. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

There had been rumours around Vicky and Ankita’s wedding months ago, but the actress remain tight-lipped. It was only during her starry bachelorette party that confirmed that she was indeed tying the knot. Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Sana Makbul amongst others were a part of the bash. The actress then stopped hiding things and shared her happiness with each ritual that took place!

Advertisement

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ankita Lokhande has now opened up about her classy wedding! Talking about her viral videos of walking down the aisle, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared, “You need to have goosebumps when you are getting married and I had goosebumps. Both of us walked without any drama. It was subtle and full of feelings. And I was just happy that I was getting married.”

Ankita Lokhande says she was very clear about the way her wedding with Vicky Jain will be executed. “Everyone has their own wedding plans. Vicky and I planned a few things too. Jo socha tha usse kahin zyada achchi ho gayi cheezein. We were excited and super nervous since it was a one-take thing. I always wanted my wedding to be different. My wedding was not too much tadak bhadak. It was very classy, just the way I wanted it,” she added.

Well, all’s well that ends well. We’re really happy for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

Must Read: Nia Sharma Confesses She’s Had ‘Ugly Fights’ Over Pending Payments: “Used To Stand Outside The Studio…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube