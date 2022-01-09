Gauahar Khan is a much-loved television personality who does not shy away from calling haters out whenever necessary. She has always been vocal on social media, keeping the fans constantly updated with her thoughts on several real time matters. In the most recent development, the actor called out a Twitter user who wanted the Indian government to impose the Uniform Civil Code, specifically against the Muslims who follow the Sharia law.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Gauahar started her career as a model and went on to star in a series of films before becoming a popular television personality. She was the winner of Bigg Boss season 7 and even appeared as a special contestant in the fourteenth season of the show. Since the last few days, she has been tweeting about the ongoing season, openly rooting for contestant Pratik Sehajpal to win the show.

Advertisement

In a recent development, Gauahar Khan lashed out on a Twitter user who compared Hindu and Muslim personal laws, asking the government to bring in the Uniform Civil Code. “Outside world doesn’t know that India still has separate family laws for Hindus and Muslims. Hindus have to abide by secular code. Muslims can have 4 wives and ban education for their wives and girls in the name of Sharia. #UniformCivilCode has to apply to ALL Indians”, the tweet said.

Outside world doesn’t know that India still has separate family laws for Hindus&Muslims. Hindus have to abide by secular code. Muslims can have 4 wives &ban education for their wives &girls in name of Sharia. #UniformCivilCode has to apply to ALL Indians. @PMOIndia @narendramodi — Asha Jadeja Motwani 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@ashajadeja325) January 8, 2022

Gauahar Khan was quick to give the Twitter user a befitting reply by highlighting how India is a democratic country where people should have the freedom to follow their own religious laws. “Hey loser! I’m a Muslim, and nobody can ban us from having our rights, India is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like you would desire! So stay put in the comfort of your American status, and stop inciting hate in my country!”, Gauahar said.

Hey loser ! I’m a Muslim , and no body can ban us from having our rights , india is secular, it’s a democracy, not a dictatorship like u would desire ! So stay put in the comfort of your American status , n stop inciting hate in my country ! https://t.co/wvTTA8ZLMe — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 9, 2022

Follow Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Saanand Verma Talks About His Roles In Apharan 2 & Guilty Minds: “Every Character Is Worked Out In Great Detail…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube