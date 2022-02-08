South superstar, Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming pan-India film Liger is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial is all set to release in August 2022.

Well, according to the latest scoop on the film, it looks like the makers of the film aren’t wasting any time after the film’s theatrical release. Confused? Well, no worries, read on to know the whole scoop below!

According to reports by BollywoodLife, the makers of Liger – starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey, have now locked the streaming giant in which they would be releasing the film after it hits the theatres. Yes, you have heard that absolutely right!

The reports claim that Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger’s OTT rights have been bought by Amazon Prime for a whopping Rs 60 crore. However, there is no official confirmation of this yet.

The reports also claim that the makers of the film wanted Rs 80 crore on behalf of selling Liger’s right to Amazon Prime. However, things didn’t work out right and the makers had to settle with 60 cr itself.

Looks like we have to wait for Amazon or the makers to make an official announcement on this rumour.

Talking about Liger, the film is an upcoming sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar. The film is being made under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

The Puri Jagannadh directorial will be marking Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. On the other hand, this film will be marking Ananya Pandey’s Telugu debut too. Apart from them, the upcoming movie will also star Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and world-famous international boxing champion, Mike Tyson.

