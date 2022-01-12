South superstar and handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda has been on the news since he starred in Arjun Reddy. His angry young man image led to many controversies but the actor never lost his cool and stayed true to himself. Later he acted in similar films and many started calling him ‘Rowdy.’ Recently when the actor appeared on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show, Unstoppable, the actor revealed why he doesn’t mind being associated with the term.

The South actor is currently gearing up for his Bollywood debut, Liger, where he plays the character of a fighter. The teaser was launched on New Year’s Eve and introduced the star as an underdog who emerges from the slums. Apart from Vijay, the movie also features, Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna hosted Unstoppable celebrated Sankranti with a special episode, where Vijay Deverakonda was joined by Liger director Puri Jagannadh and actor/producer Charmme Kaur. During the episode, the host asks Vijay about his bad-boy image which he acquired post the success of Arjun Reddy and how he settled down with the ‘Rowdy’ tag.

Responding to Unstoppable host, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s query, Vijay Deverakonda said, “When people told me what to do and what not to do, I was tired of listening to them. I decided to do it my way.”

Replying to this Nandamuri says, “You came, you saw, you conquered,” which impresses the Dear Comrade actor as it bring a big smile to his face.

Meanwhile Vijay Deverakonda along Puri Jagannadh was on the show to promote their upcoming movie, Liger. The actor plays a mixed martial arts fighter in the film. While Karan Johar has backed the movie to release it in Hindi.

Vijay and Ananya Panday starrer Liger will hit theatres across the globe on August 25, 2022.

