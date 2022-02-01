Bollywood’s renowned filmmaker and producer, Karan Johar is pretty famous for creating magic on screen. Apart from this, the director is also known for being the Godfather to many star kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and many more.

Well, it’s quite evident that Karan has quite a soft corner for Alia Bhatt since he took her under her wings and gave her a big break, through SOTY. However, did you know that there was a time when the filmmaker had a tiff with Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt? Johar had once also blamed Bhatt for making his father Yash Johar go through pain.

Back in 1998, in an old interview, Karan Johar once expressed that he was very disappointed in director Mahesh Bhatt. Karan claimed that he wasn’t happy with how the Lahu Ke Do Rang director worked on the movie Duplicate. For the unversed, the movie duplicate, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, which at the time was run by Karan’s father Yash Johar.

In the same interview, Karan Johar talked about the movie saying, “I had nothing to do with it. In fact, I deliberately and consciously stayed away from it. The film was completed only because of the commitment of one man: Shah Rukh Khan. Everything else was wrong with it.” Karan then also took a jab at Mahesh Bhatt saying, “This is not the way to make a film and I am sad that my father had to go through with the pain and the despair of making such a film in which the director had no interest beyond cursory.”

Naming Bhatt as ‘not a responsible director’, Karan said, “He was careless and took virtually no interest in the making of the film. If it was not for Shah Rukh and the way he took charge of the film, it would never have been completed”.

Meanwhile, presently all is well between Karan and Mahesh!

On the professional front, Karan Johar is currently busy working on his upcoming project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will star, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

